Altofts Hall Farm: More than 700 residents object to major village housing development

Residents fighting the scheme planned for farmland in Altofts have also been backed by their MP.

Taylor Wimpey has applied to Wakefield Council to build 408 new homes on 18 hectares of land at Altofts Hall Farm.

Altofts Community Action Group launched a campaign to stop the project when the plans were submitted earlier in March.

Residents say the local road network struggles to cope with traffic.

The group says the village does not have the infrastructure to cope with the development as there is already a shortage of schools and medical facilities in the area.

There is also anger over the potential effects on the environment.

Group member Allison Lund said: “The proposed development is overbearing and out of scale for the village.

“Once completed it would increase the size of Altofts by a quarter.

“Currently at peak and school times we have standing traffic the full length of Station Road in both directions.

“There is no way the road would be able to cope.

“It will put an extra burden on roads, schools and GP and dental surgeries.

“Dental practices already have a four-year waiting list for new patients.

“Altofts needs to retain the small amount of green space we have to give our residents somewhere to walk and enjoy nature.

“Altofts Hall Farm and the public footpaths are an essential part of our community and our emotional, social and mental health.”

An objection by Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, states: “The proposed development is a particularly large site that will erode the important greenspace between Normanton and Altofts and undermine the village status of Altofts.

“There are many alternative brownfield sites that are suitable for housing development across our area where I continue to support more affordable housing.”

There is also a petition, signed by 495 people, to save trees which are at risk of being felled to make way for the development.

Some of the trees on the site are protected by tree preservation orders (TPOs), including a 150-year-old lime tree near to Altofts Hall Farm.

The tree was within minutes of being felled in June 2021

Tree surgeons were preparing to chop it down when Ms Lund confronted them and then managed to get a TPO from Wakefield Council.

West Yorkshire Police has raised concerns over the potential for increased traffic.

A document submitted to the council states: “Local officers have mentioned that Station Road is a busy road, especially during peak times with the school being close by.

“The size of the development could possibly incur up to 800 vehicles using this one entrance route.”

West Yorkshire Archaeology Advisory Service says remains from the iron age, Roman and medieval periods could be on the site.

The service has called for the area to be excavated before any development goes ahead, saying: “The site contains evidence that past human activity is extensive within the site.”

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: “We have held extensive consultation with Wakefield District Council officers, ward members and local residents which helped to inform our proposals ahead of the planning submission.

“We are confident that key factors such as sustainability, public amenity and wellbeing have been appropriately addressed beyond the council’s policy requirements.

