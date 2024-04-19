Altofts Hall Farm to be demolished if major village housing development is approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Permission has been granted to knock down Altofts Hall Farm, subject to councillors voting in favour of a scheme build 408 homes on surrounding countryside.

Almost 1,000 residents have objected to Taylor Wimpey’s application to build the properties on 18 hectares of land off Station Lane, in Altofts.

Altofts Community Action Group launched a campaign to stop the project when the plans were submitted in March 2023..

Objectors claim the village is becoming a “concrete jungle” and does not have the infrastructure to cope with the development.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee is expected to vote on the plan later this year.

A separate application for prior approval to demolish the farm buildings was approved by planning officers on Wednesday (April 17).

A statement submitted on behalf of Taylor Wimpey said demolition of a farmhouse and associated buildings would “speed up” the development.

The document says none of the buildings have listed status and the site is not in a conservation area.

The demolition plan attracted 103 objections from residents who were concerned over a loss of historic buildings.

One objector said the site has links to sixteenth century sailor and explorer Martin Frobisher, who was born in Altofts.

Other concerns were raised over dust and noise during the demolition.

A council officer’s report said the objections were “not material” to the application.

It said the local authority could only give consideration to the method of demolition and restoration of the site.

Commenting on the housing scheme last year, action group member Allison Lund said: “The proposed development is overbearing and out of scale for the village.

“Once completed it would increase the size of Altofts by a quarter.

Permission has been granted to knock down Altofts Hall Farm.

“At peak and school times we have standing traffic the full length of Station Road in both directions.

“There is no way the road would be able to cope.

“It will put an extra burden on roads, schools and GP and dental surgeries.

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said at the time: “We have held extensive consultation with Wakefield Council officers, ward members and local residents which helped to inform our proposals ahead of the planning submission.