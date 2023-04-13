News you can trust since 1852
Alzheimer's friendship lunch to be held in Wakefield for Dementia Action Week 2023

Home care specialists, Home Instead, is inviting people living or caring for a person with dementia to its Alzheimer’s lunch at Wakefield’s Bridge Inn for Dementia Action Week 2023.

By Shawna Healey
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The event is being held in conjunction with The Alzheimer’s Society to help raise awareness on the condition and provide support to people living with or caring for people with memory loss.

Dementia Action Week commences on Monday, May 15 and the Friendship Lunch will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at The Bridge Inn (formerly The Ruddy Duck).

Joanne Currie, from the Wakefield Alzheimer’s Society, will be hand to give a speech and answer any of the questions people may have.

The friendship lunches are held monthly in Wakefield.The friendship lunches are held monthly in Wakefield.
Community engagement officer, Lee Masterman, said: “We feel this event is important to do as people are still unsure what the symptoms of dementia are. People often do not know who to turn to for advice, and as a top-quality care company, we feel that it is our responsibility to help put the information out there.

"The amazing Jan Archbold, who runs the Wakefield Memory Action Group, is going to be at the event for a chat, should anybody want too.”

The manager of The Bridge Inn, Cameron Bibby, is also set to run a half marathon for the Alzheimer’s Society, and will be wearing the charity’s running shirt on the day.

The event will feature the usual entertainment, with bingo, card games, and a raffle.

Community engagement officer for Home Instead, Lee Masterman.Community engagement officer for Home Instead, Lee Masterman.
For more information contact Lee via email on [email protected] or phone the Wakefield office on 01924 565330.

