Amazon helps boost Wakefield Street Kitchen with food supplies
The Wakefield team donated £10,000 to the charity last year to mark the start of operations at their fulfilment centre.
Founded in 2019, Wakefield Street Kitchen is dedicated to providing food and support for people in need in the Wakefield area. The charity offers a foodbank, as well as providing clothing and essential items.
Sarah Osbourne, General Manager’s Assistant at Amazon, who nominated the charity, said: “The charity’s dedication to supporting people in need is fantastic, and I hope the weekly donations aid them in helping more people in our community.”
Anna Howard, co-founder of Wakefield Street Kitchen, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone at Amazon in Wakefield for their continued support. The donation will make a big difference, helping us to provide food people in need.”