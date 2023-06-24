The Wakefield team donated £10,000 to the charity last year to mark the start of operations at their fulfilment centre.

Founded in 2019, Wakefield Street Kitchen is dedicated to providing food and support for people in need in the Wakefield area. The charity offers a foodbank, as well as providing clothing and essential items.

Sarah Osbourne, General Manager’s Assistant at Amazon, who nominated the charity, said: “The charity’s dedication to supporting people in need is fantastic, and I hope the weekly donations aid them in helping more people in our community.”

The donation to Wakefield Street Kitchen was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK and Ireland.