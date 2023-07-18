‘Amazon love God’ statue in place but under wraps ahead of official opening

But the controversial artwork will remain under wraps until it is unveiled to the public this Friday, July 21.

Plans for the 1.9m bronze sculpture have caused a stir due to its close proximity to the city’s cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application attracted 66 letters of objection, with some describing the work as an “affront to Christianity”.

The sculpture will remain under wraps until it is unveiled to the public on Friday.

The sculpture, by Wakefield-born artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, was placed on a plinth outside The Ridings shopping centre on Monday.

Wakefield Council has confirmed it will finally be unveiled on Friday evening, followed by a “world premiere” screening of a film created for the sculpture.

It is one of five pieces of artwork planned for a government-funded £1m sculpture trail through the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wilsher-Mills has previously described how the work was inspired by a painting of Victorian conservationist Charles Waterton capturing a caiman, the love story of his mum and dad and his own connections with the city.

An 'Amazon love god' statue has been installed in Wakefield city centre. The sculpture will remain under wraps until it is unveiled to the public on Friday.

Waterton has strong links to the city and was a sponsor of Wakefield Museum.

Planning permission for the piece was granted in May.

A council officer’s report states: “In the artist’s words, the sculpture celebrates disability, northern working-class heritage and popular culture, through cutting edge technologies and brightly coloured, large scale, humorous but challenging art.

“Themes incorporated include love, loss, hope, family, caring for others, climate change and the environment.”

Jason Wilsher-Mills' ‘Amazon love god’ will be displayed at the the Cathedral precinct in Wakefield. The work is part of a new city centre sculpture trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One objector to the scheme wrote: “It is at best insensitive and at worst a deliberate attempt to mock Christianity, the cathedral and all it stands for.”

The officer’s report also says: “Objections focus around the religious aspects of the cathedral but religion is not a material planning consideration.”

“The overall design and appearance of the sculpture is highly detailed and visually interesting.

“It will provoke opinions and discussions.