‘An investment in our community’s future’: Castleford Tigers stadium redevelopment approved

Councillors gave the go-ahead to the revamp which will ensure the club meets Super League standards.

The stadium upgrade will be funded by the creation of a new employment and logistics site next to junction 32 off the M62.

The club’s east stand will be demolished and replaced with a new all-seater stand.

The overall capacity of the ground will be slightly reduced to 10,020.

The development includes 16 corporate hospitality boxes and a banqueting suite.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee also agreed plans for the new £200m employment zone.

Axiom Yorkshire says it will create over 1,830 permanent full-time jobs in Castleford, with a further 365 ‘spin-off’ jobs created within the Wakefield Council area.

The company will contribute £12.2m towards the stadium improvement now both schemes have been given the green light.

Axiom will have to pay the sum ‘up front’ before any construction work begins.

A £2m contribution towards the stadium upgrade will also come from Wakefield Council’s sports resilience fund.

Tigers supporters attended the committee meeting at Wakefield Town Hall on Thursday (February 15).

More than 2,000 residents sent letters of support for the project to the local authority.

Tony Wallis, councillor for Castleford Central and Glasshoughton ward, spoke in favour of the scheme.

He said: “The Tigers have been a part of the fabric of our community for a century.

“Their legacy isn’t just sport.

Castleford Central and Glasshoughton councillor Tony Wallis

“Rugby league is a vital part of the culture of Wakefield district.”

Coun Wallace said the stadium upgrade would complement major regeneration projects that are due to begin in Castleford.

He added: “Our town stands at a pivotal moment in its history.

“This is not just an investment in a structure – it is also an investment in our community’s future.

“This proposal has been years in the making.

“It is testament to our dedication. We have overcome every hurdle and addressed every concern.”

Ian Fulton spoke on behalf of the club’s supporters.

He said: “Today’s proposals offer the best options available to offer first class facilities.

“It will enable us to access more funding streams and more community engagement programmes.

“The club would not be able to achieve these ambitions without Axiom’s continued support.”

Angela Barker spoke on behalf 271 residents opposed to the Axiom employment site scheme, which includes building on 48 hectares of greenbelt land.

She said: “This is totally out of proportion for the surrounding environment, which has long-standing residential housing on three sides.

“Stainburn Avenue would have a building 30 houses in length by at least twice their height on their rear boundary.