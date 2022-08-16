Andy’s Man Club in Wakefield on the hunt for bigger venue to support growing group
Andy’s Man Club in Wakefield is searching for a bigger venue as more than 50 men access support sessions every week.
The club holds a meeting at Elite Training at Peacock Estate every Monday at 7pm.
But this space has become too small.
The project manager of the group says they are looking for a venue that can hold at least 60 people so that they can support the growing membership.
Oli Viske, project development champion at Andy Man’s Club, said: “We’re bursting at the seams at the place we’re currently at.
“We have more than 50 men attending the sessions every Monday.
“We’re looking for a venue that can support at least 60 people so we can keep on growing.”
Andy’s Man Club runs peer support groups across the UK for more than 2000 men.
It is a safe place where men can go to talk about their feelings or problems without judgement.
To offer a venue or for more information, contact [email protected]