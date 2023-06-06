CCTV cameras captured the moment brazen criminals tipped the hazardous material from a lorry onto land at Horbury Junction.

Wakefield Council is appealing for anyone with information to contact the local authority.

Video footage and images of the suspects’ vehicle have been posted on social media.

CCTV cameras captured the moment brazen criminals tipped the hazardous material from a lorry onto land at Horbury Junction. (photos: Scott Merrylees)

The incident happened between 8.45pm and 9pm on Friday (June 3) at Horbury Junction Industrial Estate, on Calder Vale Road.

The site is close to a number of businesses and homes.

Jonathan Foster, whose business, Acoustic Applications, is next to the land, said: “It is shocking that people can have such disregard for public health.

“There was dust could blowing everywhere when it was tipped.

“People are working and living next to it and it’s downright dangerous.

“The asbestos has been left here uncovered now for four days.

“Something needs to be done quickly to make it safe.”

The asbestos has been tipped on private land belonging to Chaldean Property Management.

The council said it is working with the landowner to get it removed.

Chaldean employee John Ranshaw said: “It is absolutely disgusting behaviour.

“We have spoken to a few people who were working at the time and saw what happened.

“They just reversed on, tipped the load and drove off as fast as they could.

Jonathan Foster, whose business, Acoustic Applications, is next to the land, said: “It is shocking that people can have such disregard for public health."

“We have got footage of it but unfortunately no one was able to get the licence plate of the lorry.

“It going to cost thousands to get it shifted.”

The incident was caught on a camera at nearby vehicle car repair firm Acecare Ltd.

Owner Lyndon Johnston said there have also been reports of two other fly-tipping incidents nearby around the same time, at Green Lane and Engine Lane.

He said: “It doesn’t say much about society when people are prepared to put people’s safety at risk just to make some money,

“I just hope they are caught.”

Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council’s service director for communities, said: “We are aware of the fly-tipping on Calder Vale Road in Horbury and are working with the landowner to get this removed as soon as possible.

“We do not tolerate fly tipping and are committed to identifying and taking action against anyone who is responsible, and we are investigating this latest incident.

“Fly tipping is completely unacceptable. It is a blight on our district, and we are fully committed to tackling this behaviour, which is a serious criminal offence.”