Animal hospital celebrates its fifth year by holding open day for pet owners
An award-winning Wakefield animal hospital is throwing open its doors for one day only and inviting pet owners to go and see the facilities it has.
The fifth birthday celebrations take place at Linnaeus-owned Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield on Saturday, February 25, from 12pm to 4pm.
As well as tours of the multi-disciplinary animal hospital, which was the first referral centre to be opened by Linnaeus, there will be demonstrations throughout the day giving an insight in to how a busy animal hospital works, plus the opportunity to meet some of the veterinary team.
Clinical director Sophie Adamantos said: “Most pet owners don’t get the chance to see beyond the consultation room which is why, for one day only, we’re opening our doors and allowing visitors to see behind-the-scenes.
“It’s also a great way to celebrate our fifth birthday here at Paragon and promises fun for all the family.”
Pet owners wanting to join the celebrations at Paragon can sign up on its website.