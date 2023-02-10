The fifth birthday celebrations take place at Linnaeus-owned Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield on Saturday, February 25, from 12pm to 4pm.

As well as tours of the multi-disciplinary animal hospital, which was the first referral centre to be opened by Linnaeus, there will be demonstrations throughout the day giving an insight in to how a busy animal hospital works, plus the opportunity to meet some of the veterinary team.

Clinical director Sophie Adamantos said: “Most pet owners don’t get the chance to see beyond the consultation room which is why, for one day only, we’re opening our doors and allowing visitors to see behind-the-scenes.

“It’s also a great way to celebrate our fifth birthday here at Paragon and promises fun for all the family.”