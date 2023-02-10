There were a few double takes at Orchard Care Homes Lofthouse, this week, as the two furry fellows arrived to provide some sensory, animal therapy for all at the home.

The animals, owned by Altraka, based in Shipley, were led around the home and interacted with everyone there, creating excitement as everyone petted the fluffy pair.

Research around animal therapy has shown that calm interaction with animals often results in a lower heart rate, reduced blood pressure and can have a positive effect on pain distraction and relief.

Residents of Orchard's Lofthouse were visited by a pair of alpacas this week.

Many animals offer unconditional affection and companionship which has many emotional benefits by helping people to feel connected in a way they might not always feel when connecting with other human beings.

Sarah Golden-Hill, Unit Manager at Orchard’s Lofthouse, said: “Care isn’t only about that physical help that people need, but about ensuring they are also supported with their emotions too. It was wonderful to see the way the two alpacas interacted with our people and for them to meet everyone around the home.

"It is so important for everyone to feel connected with the world around them, especially those with reduced mobility, visual impairment or living with dementia.

“It was a dream to watch some emotional barriers being broken, as the presence of the animals allowed our people to be free from any worries, stress or even pain for the time they spent with them.

"Some were unsure at first, with one lady saying she was too scared to pet them initially, but within five minutes she was holding on to them as if she had grown up with the animals all her life.”

Quality of care and invigorating best practice is at the forefront of Orchard Care Homes’ strategy.

The group’s impressive record demonstrates the highest quality of care it provides its residents, with 91 per cent of its homes now rated ‘good’.