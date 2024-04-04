Roy and Hilda Johnson were married in 1959 after meeting a dance at Knottingley Town Hall and have lved in Ferrybridge all their married life.

Roy and Hilda Johnson were married in 1959 after meeting a dance at Knottingley Town Hall and have lved in Ferrybridge all their married life.

Mr Johnson worked on the railways and later at Knottingley glassworks and Mrs Johnson worked for RHP Bearings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today they enjoy their retirement spending time with their daughter Tracy, two grandchildren Nathan and Zoe, and two great-grandchildren Carson and Talia.