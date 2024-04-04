Anniversary celebrations for Ferrybridge couple, Roy and Hilda Johnson
A Ferrybridge couple are celebrating their sapphire wedding anniversary today – and started it off with their very first selfie!
Roy and Hilda Johnson were married in 1959 after meeting a dance at Knottingley Town Hall and have lved in Ferrybridge all their married life.
Mr Johnson worked on the railways and later at Knottingley glassworks and Mrs Johnson worked for RHP Bearings.
Today they enjoy their retirement spending time with their daughter Tracy, two grandchildren Nathan and Zoe, and two great-grandchildren Carson and Talia.
The couple received a card from the late Queen for their 60th anniversary in 2019 and are expected to receive a card from The King to mark 65 years.