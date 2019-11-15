Another house gets approval to be turned into a six-bedroom dwelling

Another house of multiple occupancy has been approved in Castleford just yards from where a first unpopular home conversion was granted.

The address at 149 Lower Oxford Street has been given the go-head to be turned into a six-bedroom home.

During the summer, number 175 on the street was approved to be turned into a six-bedroom shared property, despite more than 15 objections from neighbours. For this latest case, 35 people raised objections.

Houses of multiple occupancy offer short-term contracts to tenants who are moving to the area to work for a short period of time. But they remain controversial with some claiming they attract transient tenants that cause anti-social behaviour

Among those to voice their disapproval was ward councillor for Castleford, Richard Forster, whose request to have the application to be discussed by planning committee fell on deaf ears, with the decision being made by council officers.

He said: “There is already and extremely high demand for family accommodation in this area so I do not believe this is making the best use of a valuable asset. Due to the strength of feeling in the area about this application I would like to request it is discussed by planning committee.”

Another objector added: “Affordable three-bedroom family houses of this type found on Lower Oxford Street are in high demand and it would be inappropriate to remove one from the housing stock purely as a money-making exercise.”