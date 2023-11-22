Anti-fraud investigators find Wakefield benefit cheats have illegally claimed over £127,000

Benefits cheats in the Wakefield district have illegally claimed more than £127,000 since the start of the financial year.

Wakefield Council’s anti-fraud investigators have identified overpayments for housing benefits, council tax support and Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) claims.

A report says officers have been involved in 23 cases since April this year.

Eight of the cases have been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service and are going through the criminal justice system.

The report to the council’s audit and governance committee highlights the work of the authority’s counter-fraud team.

Overpayments of £65,5577 in housing benefit, £17,448 of council tax support and £44,068 in DWP benefits have been identified.

Other work carried out by officers has involved tackling blue badge misuse across the district.

Blue badges are for drivers, passengers or children with severe mobility problems and for those who are registered blind.

The scheme allows badge holders to access goods, services and facilities, which they would otherwise be unable to, by allowing them to park closer to their destination.

It applies only to on-street parking.

The council issues around 19,000 blue badges to residents.

Sixteen investigations have so far been carried out in relation blue badge misuse.

The report states: “The team has undertaken a program of blue badge days of action across the district this year and will continue throughout the remainder of 2023/2024, raising awareness to citizens of the work being undertaken in this area and investigating blue badge misuse cases to a criminal standard.”

Officers are also reviewing its Ukrainian sponsorship scheme due to an increase in reported fraudulent claims.

The government is due to end funding and sponsorship arrangements for more than 130,000 people helped under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in March.

There are currently 44 live sponsorships across the Wakefield district.

The report says: “The implementation of robust counter-fraud policies will help to ensure the council minimises the amount of money that is lost to fraud and corruption and protect the public purse.”