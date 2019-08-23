Anti-social behaviour tops new Pontefract inspector’s list

Anti-social behaviour tops the priorities set out by the new police inspector in Pontefract and Ackworth.

Inspector Phillippa Child has been appointed as the new inspector for the Wakefield East and South East area, and would be focusing on tackling community problems.

The officer, who is from Horbury, said: “I’m delighted to move into the role of neighbourhood policing team (NPT) inspector and am keen to carry out some longer-term problem-solving work to address issues which we know are causing community concern.

“We know there is an issue with youth-related anti-social behaviour in Pontefract for example, and I want to stress that we really do get how the actions of a small group of young people can have a big impact on quality of life.

“We will look at longer term solutions and at addressing the cause of poor behaviour by some young people and I can also promise that we will not be afraid of taking some tough enforcement action to quickly get a message across such behaviour will have serious consequences.”

Insp Child joined West Yorkshire Police in September 2006 and worked in the Wakefield Central area as an NPT officer before a spell in CID.

She transferred to Leeds in 2016 on promotion to sergeant and worked in the city centre and Beeston areas before returning to Wakefield in 2018.

She created the Lupset-based Girls Learning Opportunities (GLO) Project intended at improving the self-esteem and education opportunities for girls aged 11 to 16, to help divert them away from becoming involved in criminality.

The nine-week programme launched in 2013 and was credited with helping break down barriers and providing young people with information on careers.