Appeal for help to find missing Scottish man believed to have travelled to Wakefield
Kevin Raitt, 50, got a train on the morning of Saturday, November 18 to Leeds and it is believed that he may have travelled on from there to Wakefield.
He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with a shaved head, brown eyes and glasses.
He was last seen wearing a blue top, black tracksuit bottoms, a black coat and grey walking boots or trainers.
He is believed to have a blue rucksack with grey stripes with him.
His family and police are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who has seen him to come forward.
Similarly, Kevin himself is urged to make contact to confirm he is safe and well.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1026 of 19 November.