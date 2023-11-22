Appeal for help to find missing Scottish man believed to have travelled to Wakefield

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a missing Scottish man who has travelled to Wakefield.

Kevin Raitt is believed to have travelled to Wakefield.

Kevin Raitt, 50, got a train on the morning of Saturday, November 18 to Leeds and it is believed that he may have travelled on from there to Wakefield.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with a shaved head, brown eyes and glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was last seen wearing a blue top, black tracksuit bottoms, a black coat and grey walking boots or trainers.

He is believed to have a blue rucksack with grey stripes with him.

His family and police are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who has seen him to come forward.

Similarly, Kevin himself is urged to make contact to confirm he is safe and well.