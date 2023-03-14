Appeal for sightings of three teenagers believed to have travelled by train to London

Jacob Boone, 14, was reported missing from home in Huddersfield on Sunday, March 12, and Solomon Agyemang, 13, and Matthew Batty, 15, were reported missing from home in Wakefield.

It is now believed that all three have been travelling together.

Enquiries suggest that the teenagers were in the Kings Cross Station area yesterday afternoon.

Jacob is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, and is potentially wearing dark-coloured cargo pants, a multi-coloured jacket, a blue beanie hat and white Nike Hi-top trainers.

Solomon is described as being 5ft 5ins tall, average build with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black Zanetti coat with fur hood and white Nike Jordan trainers.

Matthew is described as being 6ft tall, with dark cropped brown hair. His clothing at the time he went missing is not known.

Detective Constable Craig Riley, of Wakefield District CID, said: "From our enquiries, we believe these boys have left West Yorkshire and that they have been travelling on trains.

"Given their ages, we need to locate them and ensure they are safe and well.

"I would ask anyone who has seen them or with any information about their movements or whereabouts to report it. Similarly, I would ask the boys themselves to make contact with us."

