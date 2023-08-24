Appeal launched for late 1960s Scouts to come forward as historical child abuse investigation underway
Police investigating a case in Wakefield are appealing for anyone who may have attended scout clubs in the district between 1967 and 1968 to come forward.
A man has been interviewed in connection with an alleged offence in Pontefract and it is believed that there could be other victims.
If you believe you can assist with this investigation then please contact Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit on 101, or use the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13230302829.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.