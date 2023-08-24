Police investigating a case in Wakefield are appealing for anyone who may have attended scout clubs in the district between 1967 and 1968 to come forward.

A man has been interviewed in connection with an alleged offence in Pontefract and it is believed that there could be other victims.

If you believe you can assist with this investigation then please contact Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit on 101, or use the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230302829.