Appeal to donate plastic boxes for Remembrance Day display

An appeal has been launched for people to donate old plastic chocolate boxes for Remembrance Day in November.

People in Horbury are being asked not to bin their old Celebrations boxes from the festive period.

Due to their red colour, they can be recycled and turned into large poppies that can be used to decorate the town.

Horbury ward councillor, Darren Byford, said: “A simply great idea that will help with recycling as well as showing support for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

The tubs can be left at Horbury DIY on Queen Street.