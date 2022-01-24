Appeal to find Castleford pensioner missing from home

Police are appealing for information on Thomas Corr, who has been reported missing from Castleford.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:05 pm
Mr Corr, who is 80 and deaf, was last seen in the Henson Grove area of the town at about 8.30pm yesterday (Sunday).

He is described as being about 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build with tattoos on his hands.

He is believed to be wearing khaki trousers with pockets and a blue striped t-shirt.

Officers are continuing enquiries to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police at Wakefield on 101 or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0379 of 24 January.

