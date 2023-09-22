Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charlie Wilson is around 4ft tall with mousy brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey crew neck jumper with an Evolve school logo, black Under Armour joggers and black trainers.

He has been missing from Wakefield since 4pm yesterday.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...