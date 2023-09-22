News you can trust since 1852
Appeal to find missing 11-year-old Charlie Wilson from Wakefield

Police are appealing for help in finding an 11-year-old boy missing from home in Wakefield.
Published 22nd Sep 2023
Charlie Wilson is around 4ft tall with mousy brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey crew neck jumper with an Evolve school logo, black Under Armour joggers and black trainers.

He has been missing from Wakefield since 4pm yesterday.

If you have any information, call 101 & quote 1146 21/09/23.

