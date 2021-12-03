Appeal to find missing teenager last seen in Wakefield
Police are appealing for information on Lewis Duncan, who has been reported missing.
Lewis, who is 17, was last seen in the Horbury area of Wakefield on November 18.
He is described as being about 5ft 10 ins tall and of slim build.
He was last seen wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms, blue Nike trainers and a blue jacket. He was also carrying a black man-bag,
He has links to South Yorkshire.
There are concerns for his welfare and enquiries are continuing to locate him.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1258 of 21 November.