Appeal to find missing Wakefield teenagers Soloman Agyemang and Jacob Boone

Soloman Agyemang aged 12 and Jacob Boone aged 14 were both reported missing yesterday evening.

Soloman is described as black male, 5ft 9ins tall with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing black Nike joggings bottoms, black Nike jumper, white Nike trainers and a red draw string bag.

Jacob has been described as white male, medium build, 5ft 8ins tall with dark brown hair.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of the two teenagers and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries.