Appeal to find Rothwell man who went missing after Leeds United game
Allyn Grayson, aged 50, from Rothwell, was last seen at the Head of Steam pub, in Park Row, in the city centre at about 5.30pm on May 4.
He had gone to the pub with a friend after the game at Elland Road but left suddenly without explanation.
He was seen on CCTV around Lands Lane and Briggate a short time later.
Detective Inspector Ciaran Burns, of Leeds District CID, said: “It is completely out of character for Allyn to go missing like this and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him.
“His family are anxiously waiting for any news, and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen him since Saturday teatime or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”
Allyn is described as 5ft 10ins tall with short, mousy brown hair. He was wearing a black Hugo Boss jacket, green top, indigo blue jeans and white Diadora trainers with red and blue stripes.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in locating him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 478 of May 5 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
