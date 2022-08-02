Appeal to find teenager missing from home

Tye Jackson, 16, was initially reported missing on Saturday, July 23 and was potentially sighted yesterday.

Tye is described as white male, of thin build around 5ft 10ins tall with short brown hair and wearing a black North Face hoody and grey joggers.

It is believed he was last seen at around 3.30pm yesterday on an off-road motorbike near the Tesco superstore at Hemsworth with another male on the same bike.

Officers and Tye’s family are concerned for his welfare and appeal to the public to assist with enquiries to locate him.