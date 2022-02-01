Appeal to help find 13-year-old girl missing from home in Wakefield

Ebony Carpenter was last seen wearing pink fitted trousers/leggings, a cream/grey hoody and dark coloured trainers, as pictured.

It is believed that Ebony Carpenter travelled by bus to the Dalton area of Huddersfield.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her or who has any information about her movements or whereabouts to make contact with the police.

Similarly, Ebony herself is asked to make contact.