Appeal to help find 13-year-old girl missing from home in Wakefield
Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from her home in Wakefield.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:05 am
It is believed that Ebony Carpenter travelled by bus to the Dalton area of Huddersfield.
She was last seen wearing pink fitted trousers/leggings, a cream/grey hoody and dark coloured trainers, as pictured.
Police say they are concerned for her welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her or who has any information about her movements or whereabouts to make contact with the police.
Similarly, Ebony herself is asked to make contact.
Anyone with information can contact Wakefield District CID either by calling 101 or using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 452 of 31/01.