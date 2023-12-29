Appeal to help find 13-year-old missing from home in Wakefield
Police are appealing for information on Daley Straw, who has been reported missing from Wakefield.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daley is 13, and is described as 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build.
He is believed to be wearing a Lilo and Stitch oversize t-shirt, a black beanie hat with a Nike logo and blue jeans.
Officers are making enquiries to locate Daley, who has links to South Kirkby and Brighton, as there are concerns for his welfare.
If you can assist then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, quoting log 1128 of 28 December.