Police are appealing for information on Daley Straw, who has been reported missing from Wakefield.

Daley is 13, and is described as 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build.

He is believed to be wearing a Lilo and Stitch oversize t-shirt, a black beanie hat with a Nike logo and blue jeans.

Officers are making enquiries to locate Daley, who has links to South Kirkby and Brighton, as there are concerns for his welfare.