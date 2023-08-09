News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Appeal to help find David Wilson, 72, missing from home in Knottingley

Police are appealing for information to find missing David Wilson from Knottingley.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read

David, 72, was last seen near his home in Knottingley on July 31 and concern is growing for his welfare.

Officers have been conducting enquiries to locate him and anyone who has seen David or who can help find him is asked to contact Wakefield Police on

101 referencing police log 0495 of August 4.Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat