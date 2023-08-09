Appeal to help find David Wilson, 72, missing from home in Knottingley
Police are appealing for information to find missing David Wilson from Knottingley.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
David, 72, was last seen near his home in Knottingley on July 31 and concern is growing for his welfare.
Officers have been conducting enquiries to locate him and anyone who has seen David or who can help find him is asked to contact Wakefield Police on
101 referencing police log 0495 of August 4.Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat