Appeal to help find Hollie Hewlett, 15, missing from home in Pontefract

Hollie Hewlett was last seen leaving her home address at around 5pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 12).

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with brown, straightened hair that was tied up in a ponytail when she was last seen.

She has a piercing inside her mouth behind her top lip and was last seen wearing a beige Nike jumper and possibly grey leggings or tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who has seen Hollie, or with information about her movements or whereabouts, is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1556 of 12/07.

It is believed she may have travelled to the Wakefield area.

