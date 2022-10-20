News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Appeal to help find missing teenage girl from South Kirkby

Police are appealing for information to locate missing Kitija Makarevica from South Kirkby.

By Leanne Clarke
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Wakefield District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about 14-year-old Kitija, who was reported missing yesterday afternoon.

She is described as white, slim, 5ft 6ins tall with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black puffer/black gilet, gey hoodie, black leggings, black trainers and shoulder bag.

Police are appealing for information to locate missing Kitija Makarevica from South Kirkby.

Most Popular

Kitija was last seen at Huddersfield bus station and a number of enquiries are ongoing to locate her.

Anyone who has seen or has any information about Kitija’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 0794 of October 19

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Read More

Read More
Wakefield man ordered to stay out of city centre and Asda or face prison
Huddersfield