Wakefield District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about 14-year-old Kitija, who was reported missing yesterday afternoon.

She is described as white, slim, 5ft 6ins tall with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black puffer/black gilet, gey hoodie, black leggings, black trainers and shoulder bag.

Police are appealing for information to locate missing Kitija Makarevica from South Kirkby.

Kitija was last seen at Huddersfield bus station and a number of enquiries are ongoing to locate her.

Anyone who has seen or has any information about Kitija’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 0794 of October 19