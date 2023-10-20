Appeal to help find teenage girl missing from home in Pontefract
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate Hollie Hewlett, who has been reported missing from the Pontefract area.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hollie, aged 15, was last seen at Wakefield Bus Station yesterday evening and has not been seen since.
She is described as white female, 5ft2, slim build with black shoulder length hair.
It is believed she is wearing a brown top, brown jogging bottoms, possible wearing a white and beige fur hooded jacket, carrying a white fur bag.
Hollie has links to Wakefield, Pontefract and Bradford.Anyone who believes they may have seen Hollie or knows of her current whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1969
of 19th October.