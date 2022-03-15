Appeal to help find Wakefield teenager missing from home

Abigail Bateman, aged 16, is described as white, of slim build with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She is about 5ft 8ins tall and possibly wearing a grey coat with a grey fur hood, pink shoes and grey jogging bottoms.

Police are increasingly concerned about Abigail who was last seen at 3pm yesterday (Monday, March 14).

It is believed she could be in or around the Ossett or Horbury area.