It will be the first major event to take place in the newly-created event space at Tileyard North, the refurbished textile mill opposite the gallery.

Artists, designers, makers and producers are invited to apply to take a stall at either weekend.

Applications are welcomed from emerging and established UK-based artists, designers, and independent makers or producers working in print, textiles, jewellery, homeware, ceramics, stationery, cosmetics and aromatics, plants and floristry, food and drink, and gifts for children.

Hepworth Festive Market in 2021 as part of the Light Up Festival.

A spokesperson for Hepworth Wakefield, said: “We are delighted to announce that our popular Festive Market returns this winter on Saturday November 26 and Sunday November 27 and Saturday December 3 and Sunday December 4 2022.

“We welcome and encourage applications from candidates who are under-represented within the arts sector. The Hepworth Wakefield is Disability Confident Committed and we have pledged to ensure that disabled people have the opportunities to fulfil their potential and realise their aspirations within our organisation.”

The weekend will feature family activities and a festive offer in The Hepworth Wakefield shop and café to ensure a well-attended, vibrant event.

The Hepworth will also be staging an outdoor illumination as part of Wakefield’s Light Up Festival.

An impression of what the Rutland Mills development will look like when Tileyard North is completed.

The developers of TIleyard North expect the first stage of the Rutland Mills redevelopment will open in October - including 25 studios and a large events space.

Applications can be made via CuratorSpace at https://www.curatorspace.com/opportunities/detail/the-hepworth-wakefield-festive-market/6571?fbclid=IwAR2TOuz5-9Mha7Hw_KQ5B3ZcMEPqy3H5vT37S0Zn2VRg8f4pllodWlvbhwQ.