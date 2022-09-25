Applications now welcome for the Hepworth's Festive Market at the soon-to-open Tileyard North in Wakefield
Hepworth Wakefield has released an open call for artists, designers and makers to take a stall at its Festive Market in the run up to Christmas.
It will be the first major event to take place in the newly-created event space at Tileyard North, the refurbished textile mill opposite the gallery.
Artists, designers, makers and producers are invited to apply to take a stall at either weekend.
Applications are welcomed from emerging and established UK-based artists, designers, and independent makers or producers working in print, textiles, jewellery, homeware, ceramics, stationery, cosmetics and aromatics, plants and floristry, food and drink, and gifts for children.
A spokesperson for Hepworth Wakefield, said: “We are delighted to announce that our popular Festive Market returns this winter on Saturday November 26 and Sunday November 27 and Saturday December 3 and Sunday December 4 2022.
“We welcome and encourage applications from candidates who are under-represented within the arts sector. The Hepworth Wakefield is Disability Confident Committed and we have pledged to ensure that disabled people have the opportunities to fulfil their potential and realise their aspirations within our organisation.”
The weekend will feature family activities and a festive offer in The Hepworth Wakefield shop and café to ensure a well-attended, vibrant event.
The Hepworth will also be staging an outdoor illumination as part of Wakefield’s Light Up Festival.
The developers of TIleyard North expect the first stage of the Rutland Mills redevelopment will open in October - including 25 studios and a large events space.
Applications can be made via CuratorSpace at https://www.curatorspace.com/opportunities/detail/the-hepworth-wakefield-festive-market/6571?fbclid=IwAR2TOuz5-9Mha7Hw_KQ5B3ZcMEPqy3H5vT37S0Zn2VRg8f4pllodWlvbhwQ.
The deadline for applications is midday on Sunday October 2.