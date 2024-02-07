Apprenticeship places in Wakefield have dropped by almost 1,500, city’s MP says

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Lightwood reveleaed the figure as he set out his party’s plan to boost skills and drive economic growth in Wakefield.

Mr Lightwood said data shows the decline in apprenticeships has been “holding Britain back” for more than a decade.

According to the figures, apprenticeship starts have fallen by 1410 in his constituency.

Mr Lightwood said: “Apprentices in Wakefield should be celebrated for their impact on our community and local economy.

“We have some fantastic local businesses providing opportunities at Wakefield Council, Wakefield District Housing, Heat Exchange Group and Group Rhodes – but the government needs to step up and match our local ambition.

“For 12 years the Tories have been letting down our area with over a decade of decline in opportunities.

“Young people and adults are ambitious for their families’ futures and want to learn new skills to get new jobs, or progress at work.

“But they are being let down by this government.

“Labour will reverse this trend, giving businesses the flexibility they need to train people up with new skills from digital technologies to the green skills needed to tackle climate change.”

If elected, Labour plans to train over a thousand new careers advisors to provide professional advice and guidance at schools and colleges.

A wider package of reform includes establishing a new national body called Skills England.

It would involve moving decision making from Westminster to local communities to help grow regional economies.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Despite their rhetoric, the Tories have overseen a decade of decline in skills and training opportunities which is holding Britain back.

“From digital to green skills, childcare to social care, Labour will harness the talents and abilities of the British people so we can strengthen our economy and break down barriers to opportunity.”

Labour also plans to scrap the apprenticeship levy scheme – a tax on large employers to help fund people training at work – and introduce aa ‘growth and skills levy’.