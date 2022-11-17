Archive footage shows Wakefield mine rescue drill in 1952
This fascinating newsreel film shows mine rescuers carrying out an emergency drill exercise in a Wakefield pit.
By leanne clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The men are seen donning breathing apparatus in the British Pathe footage before descending underground and giving first aid to an 'injured' miner, who is carried to the surface.
The 1952 film was made during a period when explosions and other disasters in mine shafts were still common. In 1950, 80 men died after a fire at Creswell Colliery, Derbyshire.
It is not clear which colliery is featured in the film.