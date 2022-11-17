This fascinating newsreel film shows mine rescuers carrying out an emergency drill exercise in a Wakefield pit.

The men are seen donning breathing apparatus in the British Pathe footage before descending underground and giving first aid to an 'injured' miner, who is carried to the surface.

The 1952 film was made during a period when explosions and other disasters in mine shafts were still common. In 1950, 80 men died after a fire at Creswell Colliery, Derbyshire.