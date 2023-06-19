News you can trust since 1852
Armed Forces Day 2023: Here are 46 photos as the Wakefield district celebrates Armed Forces Day

Commemorative events took place in Pontefract at the weekend to celebrate Armed Forces Day 2023 – marking the outstanding contribution that our Armed Forces make to our country.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST

Celebrations, held at Pontefract Park, included a Spitfire fly-past, courtesy of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the Wings Free Fall Parachute Display Team dropping by.

Local Armed Forces groups, emergency services personnel, veterans’ groups and community groups held stalls and demonstrations at the event, alongside a plentiful host of food and drink stalls and a craft market.

There was also entertainment from local dance groups, children’s rides and activities for the whole family.

There was also a very special guest at this year’s event – 103-year-old war veteran, Godfrey Brooks.

The former Royal Engineer from Pontefract, was called up in March 1940 and served to the end of the Second World War in 1945, serving with 245 Field Company Royal Engineers as part of the 5th Infantry Division.

Throughout his Forces career, he served in India, the Middle East, North Africa, Iran and Iraq, Palestine and India – landing on the beaches in Sicily in 1943 – taking part in the Battle of Anzio before moving to France, Belgium and Germany.

His division was the most travelled British Division in the Second World War.

Armed Forces Day 2023 at Ponteract Park. Picture Scott Merrylees

1. Armed Forces Day 2023

Armed Forces Day 2023 at Ponteract Park. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Armed Forces Day 2023 at Ponteract Park.Picture Scott Merrylees

2. Armed Forces Day 2023

Armed Forces Day 2023 at Ponteract Park.Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Picture Scott Merrylees

Armed Forces Day 2023

3. Armed Forces Day 2023

Armed Forces Day 2023 Photo: John Clifton

Local dance groups entertained the crowd.

4. Armed Forces Day 2023

Local dance groups entertained the crowd. Photo: Scott Merrylees

