Commemorative events took place in Pontefract at the weekend to celebrate Armed Forces Day 2023 – marking the outstanding contribution that our Armed Forces make to our country.

Celebrations, held at Pontefract Park, included a Spitfire fly-past, courtesy of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the Wings Free Fall Parachute Display Team dropping by.

Local Armed Forces groups, emergency services personnel, veterans’ groups and community groups held stalls and demonstrations at the event, alongside a plentiful host of food and drink stalls and a craft market.

There was also entertainment from local dance groups, children’s rides and activities for the whole family.

There was also a very special guest at this year’s event – 103-year-old war veteran, Godfrey Brooks.

The former Royal Engineer from Pontefract, was called up in March 1940 and served to the end of the Second World War in 1945, serving with 245 Field Company Royal Engineers as part of the 5th Infantry Division.

Throughout his Forces career, he served in India, the Middle East, North Africa, Iran and Iraq, Palestine and India – landing on the beaches in Sicily in 1943 – taking part in the Battle of Anzio before moving to France, Belgium and Germany.

His division was the most travelled British Division in the Second World War.

