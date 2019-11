Armed officers are at the scene of an incident in Castleford this afternoon.

A police spokesman has said that police are at the scene of a 'public order' incident involving a man on a boat on the canal off Lock Lane, Castleford.

The Police Marine Unit is at the scene.

He said: "Armed officers are in attendance to provide assistance to officers after threats were made.

"There is no wider threat to the public."

Officers remain at the scene.