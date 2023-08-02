Armed police called out to imitation gun-wielding man in Pontefract street
Armed police were called out to a Pontefract street following reports of a man brandishing a firearm.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:11 BST
Officers were called to Sycamore Green shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) following reports from concerned residents of a man with a gun.
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “District officers supported by armed officers attended and a man was arrested for possession of an imitation firearm.
"No one was injured and a BB gun has been recovered.”