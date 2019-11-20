Arnold Clark on Wakefield's Calder Park turns bright lights off after neighbour complaints

A car dealership criticised for disturbing residents with its bright lights at night has finally turned some of the offending bulbs off.

Arnold Clark was accused of breaching planning regulations at its Calder Park showroom earlier this year, by keeping the site illuminated after dark.

The company said then that they'd left lights after break-ins at the showroom, but on Wednesday it emerged they've delivered on their promise to switch half of them off.

Pete Daniels, who lives close to the site, told a meeting of town and parish clerks on Wednesday that the issue had been addressed after multiple complaints to Wakefield Council's planning enforcement team.

He said: "I went across recently to have a look and they have toned them down, they have actually cut the lighting by 50 per cent.

"The problem now is that all the leaves are off the trees, so it's still quite bright.

"We have to keep monitoring it, because the lights are still up there - they just switch them off.

Mr Daniels, who claimed in April that residents had been treated "disgustingly" over the matter, said he was frustrated that the problem had taken so long to be resolved.

He added: "What annoys me is that's is all the arguments we've had with Planning Enforcement and it's taken two years now."

Local Democracy Reporting Service