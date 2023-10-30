News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Arriva announce stand changes at Wakefield Bus Station

There have been some major changes to the stands that Arriva bus services will use at Wakefield Bus Station.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:51 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As from yesterday, the changes are being made to group services together that run along the same corridors.

This will help passengers waiting for services, so you don’t miss the next bus departing along the corridor.

What are the changes being made?

There have been some major changes to the stands that Arriva bus services will use at Wakefield Bus Station.There have been some major changes to the stands that Arriva bus services will use at Wakefield Bus Station.
There have been some major changes to the stands that Arriva bus services will use at Wakefield Bus Station.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Arriva Services 147, 174/175 & 186 - Old Stand 2 - New Stand 17

Arriva Services 102 & 103 - Old Stand 3 - New Stand 18

Arriva Service 212 - Old Stand 4 - New Stand 2

Arriva Service 104 - Old Stand 5 - New Stand 3

Arriva Service 122 - Old Stand 6 - New Stand 5

Arriva Service 268 - Old Stand 7 - New Stand 4

Arriva Service 126 - Old Stand 10 - New Stand 6

Arriva Service 107 - Old Stand 17 - New Stand 9

Arriva Service 118 - Old Stand 19 - New Stand 24

Arriva Service 425 - Old Stand 20 - New Stand 23

Arriva Services 444/446 - Old Stand 23 - New Stand 20

Arriva Service 111 - Old Stand 24 - New Stand 19

There are no changes to the stands used by services 105, 106, 110, 148/149, 189, 195/196, 231/232, 496, SW1, TK1, TK2 & WF1.