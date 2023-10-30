Arriva announce stand changes at Wakefield Bus Station
As from yesterday, the changes are being made to group services together that run along the same corridors.
This will help passengers waiting for services, so you don’t miss the next bus departing along the corridor.
What are the changes being made?
Arriva Services 147, 174/175 & 186 - Old Stand 2 - New Stand 17
Arriva Services 102 & 103 - Old Stand 3 - New Stand 18
Arriva Service 212 - Old Stand 4 - New Stand 2
Arriva Service 104 - Old Stand 5 - New Stand 3
Arriva Service 122 - Old Stand 6 - New Stand 5
Arriva Service 268 - Old Stand 7 - New Stand 4
Arriva Service 126 - Old Stand 10 - New Stand 6
Arriva Service 107 - Old Stand 17 - New Stand 9
Arriva Service 118 - Old Stand 19 - New Stand 24
Arriva Service 425 - Old Stand 20 - New Stand 23
Arriva Services 444/446 - Old Stand 23 - New Stand 20
Arriva Service 111 - Old Stand 24 - New Stand 19
There are no changes to the stands used by services 105, 106, 110, 148/149, 189, 195/196, 231/232, 496, SW1, TK1, TK2 & WF1.