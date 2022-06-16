Arriva 'extremely disappointed' as new pay offer and back pay is refused

No deal was met between Arriva and Unite during four hours of negotiations yesterday.

In a statement, Arriva Yorkshire said they had presented a further increased pay offer to Unite for our colleagues.

"We were hopeful talks would lead to a positive outcome and the ending of strike action across Yorkshire.

"However, we’re extremely disappointed at Unite's ongoing decision to not ballot their members on this offer.

"Our customers will no doubt share this frustration as strikes will continue to have a negative impact on our communities.

"We repeat our call for the strike to be suspended and for the union to take our offer to our employees so that communities can access vital bus services."

The industrial action by Unite members started at 2am on Monday, June 6, halting services in Wakefield and the whole of West Yorkshire and is to last for 'for an undisclosed period of time'

Unite says that German-owned Arriva’s low pay across Yorkshire means bus workers are struggling to make ends meet amid the cost of living crisis.

Newly recruited bus drivers are paid only £9.78 an hour - just 28 pence above the minimum wage.

Last week, Phil Bown, Unite's regional officer, apologised for the disruption to passengers but said drivers have no intention of standing down.

"The passengers are collateral damage which is unfortunate. I do feel sorry for them and I want to apologise for the inconvenience but my members can't continue putting up with what they do," he said.