Artist Richard Kitson to host demonstration at West Wakefield Methodist Church
Wakefield Art Club will be welcoming artist Richard Kitson to an art demonstration next month.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Mar 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
On Tuesday, April 4, Richard, who took part in the Sky Arts ‘Portrait Artist of the Year’ in 2018 and also had solo exhibitions in Barnsley’s Cooper Gallery, will be painting a portrait in oils.
The demonstration will be held at West Wakefield Methodist Church on Thornes Road, from 7pm-9pm.
Entry is £5, free for juniors, and refreshments will be available.
More information visit Wakefield Art Club on Facebook or call 01924 262254.