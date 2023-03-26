News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
19 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
20 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Artist Richard Kitson to host demonstration at West Wakefield Methodist Church

Wakefield Art Club will be welcoming artist Richard Kitson to an art demonstration next month.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Mar 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
The demonstration will be held at West Wakefield Methodist Church on Thornes Road, from 7pm-9pm.
The demonstration will be held at West Wakefield Methodist Church on Thornes Road, from 7pm-9pm.
The demonstration will be held at West Wakefield Methodist Church on Thornes Road, from 7pm-9pm.

On Tuesday, April 4, Richard, who took part in the Sky Arts ‘Portrait Artist of the Year’ in 2018 and also had solo exhibitions in Barnsley’s Cooper Gallery, will be painting a portrait in oils.

The demonstration will be held at West Wakefield Methodist Church on Thornes Road, from 7pm-9pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entry is £5, free for juniors, and refreshments will be available.

More information visit Wakefield Art Club on Facebook or call 01924 262254.

BarnsleyFacebook