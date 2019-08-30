Artist trail will open a window to Wakefield city’s past

A new walking trail will open a window to the past in the city centre when it launches next week.

The Louisa Fennell Trail will offer the opportunity to compare the modern city centre to paintings by 19th century watercolour painter Louisa Fennell, who was born in the city.

Louisa Fennell, picture supplied by Forgotten Women of Wakefield project

A copy of Louisa’s paintings will be displayed at each of 19 sites, offering a window into the city’s past.

Locations include views of Wakefield Cathedral, the original Six Chimneys Pub and a view of Northgate.

The walk has been organised by the Forgotten Women of Wakefield project (FWW), which seeks to gain recognition for the women who helped to shape the city.

Sarah Cobham, founder of Dream Time Creative, the company behind the FWW project, said: “I am absolutely ecstatic because it goes back to what I always say - you can’t be what you can’t see. I think that Louisa’s legacy is incredibly strong for Wakefield now because her work is back in its rightful place.”

A launch event for the trail well be held at Trinity Walk Shopping Centre on Friday, September 6, featuring a performance of Difficult Women?, a play commissioned by FWW to tell the story of the city’s women, including Louisa.

Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport said: “Wakefield Council are proud to support the Louisa Fennell Trail, which not only celebrates one of our city’s most inspirational women but embraces the district’s history and heritage.”

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk’s marketing manager, said: “Wakefield is bursting with history and reasons to celebrate and share, but often doesn’t shout loud enough about it. Hopefully this trail and wider work will turn the spotlight on Louisa Fennell and the forgotten women of Wakefield.”

Visit forgottenwomenwake.comm for more information.