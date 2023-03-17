The district been awarded grant funding from the Arts Council England through their National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) programme.

The funding, which covers a three-year period, will go to the council’s museums and castles service.

The investment will support all areas of work, from exhibitions and events, to delivering services for young people and communities.

Wakefield Council is set to receive £626,000 of funding to get more residents involved in their heritage.

The most significant project during the funding period will be the development and delivery of the new library and museum in Wakefield city centre.

The council is committed to a £12m project to renovate the empty former BHS building beside The Ridings Centre.

Plans include relocating the city’s museum and library from the Wakefield One building. Some of the council’s most treasured artworks, which are currently under lock and key, could be put on display there.

The building has been empty since the retailer collapsed in 2016.

The current museum exhibition, ‘Moving Stories’, invites visitors to take a peek behind the scenes and find out how an empty department store will be turned into a new facility, as well as contribute their own stories.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport said: “We’re delighted that we are able to continue with the great work we’ve been doing over recent years.

“Alongside the £12m of Levelling Up funding for the new library and museum, this renewed investment will enable the council to work with our communities and showcase the district’s many exciting stories across all our museum and castle sites.”

From April 2023 to April 2026 the council will receive an annual grant of £208,772.