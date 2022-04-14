Artwork planned for Westgate
A series of artwork will be put on display on Westgate in Wakefield to highlight the conservation work taking place on the historic street.
Planning approval has been given for applications to install the work on the first-floor windows of Unity Hall and on Thompson’s Yard.
The move is part of a “cultural engagement into Westgate’s historic past and High Street Heritage Action Zone” funded by Wakefield Council and Historic England.
On Unity Hall, window vinyls containing drawings of people associated with the history and development of the Westgate area will be put on display for the next 12 months.
Similar artwork will be attached to the window looking out onto the passageway between Westgate and Thompson’s Yard, at the side of the Westgate Express shop.
The artist commissioned is Ekaterina Sheath, who has completed similar projects in Leeds and Morley.