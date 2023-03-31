News you can trust since 1852
Asda says sorry

Supermarket giant Asda has said sorry to customers after an error meant customers were charged for their goods a second and third time weeks after they visited the store.

By James Carney
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:49 BST

Many said they had done a usual shop, paid and then were charged twice more on March 24 with the origin of some payments listed as Asda Lancaster, which is 100 miles away, or Asda Shoeburyness , which is 220 miles away in Southend-on-Sea, on some bank statements.

Shoppers were angry about the distress caused and said the cost of living crisis meant many people could not afford to be out of pocket for that long.

Customer Ruth Barnett said: “I'm wondering how many people don't know that that they were charged again. You might not notice smaller charges coming out.

Ruth Barnett and her sister Jane Wood were both overcharged by Asda in Wakefield which duplicate payments being taken weeks after the initial transaction. Picture Scott Merrylees
“It was only because I went through my statement or else I wouldn't have known.

People are struggling as well and don’t have money to spare even if it is paid back. A lot can happen in ‘five to 10 days’ if you're struggling.

“It might have been money aside for petrol or food. If it happened to some parents they would be panicking. Some people have to live day-to-day.”

In a statement the supermarket apologised to customers.

Asda, Durkar
An Asda spokesperson said: “Due to a technical issue, some customers who shopped at our Wakefield store on March 5 saw a pending payment appear in their accounts. These have been reversed and we apologise for any inconvenience this issue may have caused.”

