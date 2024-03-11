Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash which happened on the eastbound carriageway close to Junction 29 (Lofthouse) at around 3.30am.

The crash involved a white Audi A3 which was driving on the wrong side of the carriageway and against the flow of the traffic.

It was involved in a crash with a Renault HGV on the eastbound carriageway close to junction 29.

The male occupant of the Audi died at the scene.

A road closure is in place while collision investigators establish exactly what happened.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the Audi prior to the collision.