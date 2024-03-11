Audi driver dies at the scene of serious crash on M62 near Lofthouse
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash which happened on the eastbound carriageway close to Junction 29 (Lofthouse) at around 3.30am.
The crash involved a white Audi A3 which was driving on the wrong side of the carriageway and against the flow of the traffic.
It was involved in a crash with a Renault HGV on the eastbound carriageway close to junction 29.
The male occupant of the Audi died at the scene.
A road closure is in place while collision investigators establish exactly what happened.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the Audi prior to the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the circumstances leading up to it or who may have video footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 231 of 9/3.