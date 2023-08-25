Bargain hunters can take their pick this bank holiday weekend, with car boot sales happening all over Wakefield and the surrounding areas.

It's a bank holiday weekend and it looks like the sun is going to be shining for some of it, so it's a great opportunity to get out and about while it lasts. There are plenty of events happening - including a handful of car boot sales.

Whether you've had a clear-out at home and need to get rid of things you no longer need, or you're on the look-out for a bargain, car boot sales are popular spots for shoppers and sellers.

For those of you eager to grab a great deal or sell some possessions, we've put together information on when and where car boot sales are happening across Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, and the surrounding areas this weekend.

Have we missed any out on the list?

2 . Silkwood Farm Pub and Carvery Silkwood Farm Pub and Carvery will be hosting its monthly car boot this Saturday (August, 26). It will be open from 7am for sellers and 8am for buyers. It will be on until 11am. Pre-booking for sellers is required and a £10 donation which will go towards Macmillan is required. To book contact: 01924 283517. Silkwood Farm Pub and Carvery is found at Silkwood Business Park, Mothers Way, Wakefield, Ossett WF5 9TR. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Notton Cricket Club Notton Cricket Club car boot will be on August, Sunday 27. It is open from 7.30am for sellers and 8.30am for buyers. Cars cost £10 and vans or cars with trailers cost £15. Toilets and refreshments available. Notton Cricket Club is found on George Ln, Notton, Wakefield WF4 2NE. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Bradford Airport Car Boot Leeds Bradford Airport Car Boot is held every Sunday from March to November. It is open from 6am for sellers and buyers from 6.30am. Admission costs £1. Greengates Farm, Otley Old Road, Leeds LS18 5HY. Photo: National World Photo Sales