Over the years, the team has accessed over £20million in support for customers and provided free money management and benefit advice to WDH tenants and families in Wakefield with children aged under 12.

​Launching in 2013 as a three-year project funded by The Big Lottery with just four members of staff, Cash Wise has now grown to a team of over 30 employees and is a vital part of WDH’s support offer to tenants to help them better manage their finances and contribute to creating confident communities.

​Earlier this year, the Cash Wise team won the Northern Housing Awards Resident Support/Advice Programme of the Year in recognition of the crucial service and partnership work it does.

After supporting over 42,000 customers, financial support service Cash Wise and it's team are celebrating its 10th birthday.

​Phil Wilby, WDH’s financial inclusion manager, said: “To see how Cash Wise has developed over the last 10 years is incredible.

"We are very proud to be celebrating our 10th birthday and of the support we have been able to offer Wakefield families and WDH tenants over the last decade.