Back to school: 22 photos of teachers and pupils across Wakefield in 2006 and 2007

As another school term kicks in (not long to go until they break up again!) we’re taking a nostalgic look back at schools, pupils and the many wonderful teachers from across the district.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Apr 2024, 20:00 BST

We’ve taken a look back into our archives and found dozens upon dozens of photos of teachers with pupils from 2006 and 2007.

Here’s just a few. Do you recognise anyone?

St. John the Baptist Primary School, Normanton. Head Teacher Mrs. Monica Haley with pupils (L to R) Elizabeth Warters, Alexandra Smith, Aisling Corbett, Chloe Allen (all four girls are school librarians) and the boys are L) Ben Ruby and R) Dylan Phelan.

1. 2006

St. John the Baptist Primary School, Normanton. Head Teacher Mrs. Monica Haley with pupils (L to R) Elizabeth Warters, Alexandra Smith, Aisling Corbett, Chloe Allen (all four girls are school librarians) and the boys are L) Ben Ruby and R) Dylan Phelan. Photo: s

New starters at All Saints CE infant school Normanton in 2006. Teacher Amanda Scrivens (left) and teaching assistant Tracey Casey with pupils.

2. New starters

New starters at All Saints CE infant school Normanton in 2006. Teacher Amanda Scrivens (left) and teaching assistant Tracey Casey with pupils. Photo: s

New school starters at Dimple Well school in Ossett in 2006 with teachers Mrs Finney and Mrs Roger.

3. Dimple Well

New school starters at Dimple Well school in Ossett in 2006 with teachers Mrs Finney and Mrs Roger. Photo: s

Health fair at Royds School Oulton. Balquees Ali (food technology teacher) Carly Willett (13) Ben Skidmore (13).

4. Royds School

Health fair at Royds School Oulton. Balquees Ali (food technology teacher) Carly Willett (13) Ben Skidmore (13). Photo: s

