'Bang! They're gone' - Thousands watch as Ferrybridge Power Station is demolished in spectacular blow down

Thousands of people watched the final demolition event at Ferrybridge Power Station this morning.

A distant klaxon and a nearby rocket, fired to clear out any remaining birds and wildlife, served as a final warning before the towers, framed against a grey sky, fell into a cloud of brown dust.

More than 300 residents had gathered in the nearby park, a prime viewing location for those who had been evacuated from their homes.

Surrounding the power station, thousands more watched as the towers fell, despite the heavy rain and cool temperatures.

The 375ft towers have stood for over 50 years, and employed thousands of local people.

Ferrybridge C, as the site is officially known, opened in 1966. It closed in 2016, and demolition work began in December 2018.

There were cheers and gasps as the four towers fell to the ground.

Shelly Thornton, who lives on nearby Pollard's Fields, had been evacuated from her home and secured a prime viewing spot.

She said: "Last time when the single one came down we were watching through the window.

"It was incredibly scary, my hair blew back. When we came downstairs all my pictures were askew on the wall and all my china in my cabinet had sort of juttered round.

"So I spent last night bubble wrapping, the big stuff's on the sofa."

Alfie Rose, 3, watched the demolition of tower six in July, and was excited to see a further four towers go.

Asked what he expected to see, he said: "Bang, they're gone."

Residents were evacuated from their homes from 9am, with hot drinks and food provided in a nearby park, offering a front row seat to the demolition.

Following the so-called big boom shortly after 10.30am, the area was deemed safe, and they were allowed to return to their homes at around 11.15am.